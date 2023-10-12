Fire damages coffee warehouse in London

No injuries are reported while crews respond to a fire in south London.

London fire responded to the scene at 97 Bessemer Rd. around 8:15 a.m.

District Chief Randy Evans says the blaze was centered in a hopper on the roof of the business. London fire responded to reports of a roof fire on Bessemer Road on Oct. 12, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

An aerial ladder was deployed as firefighters attempted to control flame and smoke on the roof and inside the building.

The blaze was brought under control shortly before 9, but crews remain on the scene.

People are asked to avoid the area.

~ With files from CTV London's Sean Irvine.