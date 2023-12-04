LONDON
London

    • Fire crews tackle Huron County grain elevator fire

    Members of the Huron East Fire Department battle a fire inside a dryer at a grain elevator near Brussels, Ont. on Dec. 4, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Members of the Huron East Fire Department battle a fire inside a dryer at a grain elevator near Brussels, Ont. on Dec. 4, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

    A fire inside a dryer at a grain elevator in Huron County required a large response from local emergency services Monday morning.

    Fire crews from Brussels, Seaforth and Ethel were called to the fire around 10:30 a.m. at the Hensall Co-op elevator on County Road 16, east of Brussels.

    The fire was contained to one of the grain dryers, causing a small amount of damage. The location of the fire and smoke, located several feet in the air, did make it cumbersome for fire crews to get to.

    No injuries were reported. 

