LONDON
London

    • Fire crews tackle attic fire in north London, Ont.

    London fire crews battled an attic fire at 70 Sunnyside Dr. on Dec. 30, 2023. (Source: London Fire Department/X) London fire crews battled an attic fire at 70 Sunnyside Dr. on Dec. 30, 2023. (Source: London Fire Department/X)

    A house fire in the city’s north end has been knocked down by London fire crews.

    Crews attended the scene at 70 Sunnyside Dr. Saturday afternoon.

    Crews quickly put out the attic fire from inside and transitioned to an outdoor attack to contain hot spots.

    Details on what caused the fire, the cost of damage, or if any injuries were sustained, are not yet available.

    London fire crews battled an attic fire at 70 Sunnyside Dr. on Dec. 30, 2023. (Source: London Fire Department/X)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'

    The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News