Fire crews tackle attic fire in north London, Ont.

A house fire in the city’s north end has been knocked down by London fire crews.

Crews attended the scene at 70 Sunnyside Dr. Saturday afternoon.

Crews quickly put out the attic fire from inside and transitioned to an outdoor attack to contain hot spots.

Details on what caused the fire, the cost of damage, or if any injuries were sustained, are not yet available.

London fire crews battled an attic fire at 70 Sunnyside Dr. on Dec. 30, 2023. (Source: London Fire Department/X)