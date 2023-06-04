Fire crews respond to west London, Ont. apartment unit twice Sunday morning

The London Fire Department tackled two separate fires at an apartment located on 122 Base Line Rd. W. on June 4, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) The London Fire Department tackled two separate fires at an apartment located on 122 Base Line Rd. W. on June 4, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fishing tragedy in northeastern Que.: Support workers dispatched to local schools

Support services will be offered at three Quebec schools on Monday after a tragic fishing incident claimed the lives of four children. The children, all above age ten, were among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal. A man in his 30s also died.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver