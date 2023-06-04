Fire crews respond to west London, Ont. apartment unit twice Sunday morning

London fire crews responded to a west London apartment building unit twice on Sunday morning for two separate incidents.

Emergency responders were called to 122 Base Line Rd. W. shortly after 10 a.m., with smoke and flames pouring out the west London apartment unit.

The building was evacuated as fire crews worked to contain the blaze in the second floor apartment.

Witnesses said it was the second time the fire department was called to the same unit. The first time was at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday.

Residents of the complex said the first call was for a mattress on fire, but were unsure of the reason for the second fire.

According to London Fire Department Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger, residents will have to wait in order to return to their units.

According to London Fire Department Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger, residents will have to wait in order to return to their units.

"At this point for all the evacuees, we're working on a 72-hour window at this time," Mosburger said.

Residents were taken in independently to grab toiletries, a change of clothes, medications and other important items. A reception centre has been opened up where they can stay, but many said they will be staying with friends or family while they await the return to their units.

"Safety is of the upmost importance to the London Fire Department for the residents here. We don't want them inside due to sitting water, electrical systems that are still activated, making sure the fire alarm system is back up and running prior to them coming back; and also the fire suppression system would put out another fire if one to occur," added Mosburger.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

The building is operated by London and Middlesex Community Housing.

The estimated cost of damage remains unclear at this time.