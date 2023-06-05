Fire bans in effect for Middlesex, Elgin counties

As unseasonably warm and dry conditions persist across the region and wildfires burn across northern Ontario and Quebec, local municipalities have enacted fire bans in order to mitigate the risk.

Here is what residents in Middlesex and Elgin counties should know.

ELGIN COUNTY

Effective immediately, all open air and recreational fires are prohibited in the City of St. Thomas, Town of Aylmer, and townships and municipalities elsewhere throughout the county, according to a release.

“Open air fires” are defined as any fire outside of a building, and include bonfires, campfires, burn barrels, outdoor fireplaces and chimneys or any other type of fire set in open air.

The county asks that anyone who discovers an open air fire to call 9-1-1 immediately.

As such, all burn permits in these municipalities have therefore been suspended, and no new burn permits will be issued until the ban is lifted.

The ban will remain in place until further notice.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

According to the City of London, a temporary outdoor burn ban is in effect for London and all of Middlesex County effective Monday.

Small recreational fires are permitted at this time, however the city cautions if the dry spell continues, these recreational fires may also be included in the ban.

Rules surrounding recreational fires can be found on the City of London’s website.