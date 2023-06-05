Fire bans in effect for Middlesex, Elgin counties

A campfire is pictured in the Broken Group Islands off the west coast of Vancouver Island in this undated image. (shutterstock) A campfire is pictured in the Broken Group Islands off the west coast of Vancouver Island in this undated image. (shutterstock)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver