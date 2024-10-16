Fire at a vacant London building, again

For the second time in a little more than a month, fire broke out at an abandoned building on Dundas Street in London.

After receiving multiple 911 calls, London fire crews were dispatched to 737 Dundas St.

Crews attacked the fire from the outside including use of an aerial truck.

No injuries are reported, and London Hydro is on scene to assist.

London fire crews work to battle a blaze at 737 Dundas St. in London, Ont. on Oct. 16, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)