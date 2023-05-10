Federal offender wanted on Canada-Wide warrant

OPP are looking for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching statutory release.

Duante Labonte is known to frequent London, Chatham, Windsor and the GTA.

According to police, Labonte is currently serving a two year and two month and 24 day sentence for assault causing bodily harm and robbery with violence.

Labonte is described as a 25-year-old Black man, about 5’10” with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he has a number of tattoos

On his left ring finger he has a sword

On his left forearm the name "Kiara-Lynn" as well as the seal of King Solomon and the Infinity Symbol.

On his right middle finger a Cross

On his Right Arm a sleeve with Chinese symbols, aliens and a spaceship.

On his abdomen the seal of King Solomon.

On his right calf Simpson Cartoon Characters.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information about where he is, is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.