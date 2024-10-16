Federal offender may be in London area

LONDON
    Terry Thompson is seen in this undated image. (Source: OPP) Terry Thompson is seen in this undated image. (Source: OPP)
    OPP are notifying the public that a wanted offender may be in the London area.

    The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is looking for Terry Thompson, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of statutory release.

    According to police, Thompson is serving a 17-year sentence for multiple charges, including import/export of drugs, possession of forgery documents, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

    He is described as a 50-year-old Black man with black hair and brown eyes and is known to frequent the Great Toronto Area and London.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the ROPE squad at 416-808-5900, toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

