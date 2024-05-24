LONDON
    Federal ministers visit London to tout proposed pharmacare program

    International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen and Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez were in London Friday to speak about pharmacare. May 24, 2024. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London) International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen and Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez were in London Friday to speak about pharmacare. May 24, 2024. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)
    The Liberal government says it is open to adding more medications to the list of drugs covered by its proposed pharmacare program.

    The bill, introduced in February, charts a course toward a universal pharmacare plan that covers birth control and diabetes drugs and supplies.

    It does not include Ozempic, a new semaglutide medication for diabetes that has been used off-label as a weight-loss drug.

    International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen and Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez were in London Friday to speak on the announcement.

    — With files from The Canadian Press

