London

    • Fatal vehicle roll over in Plympton-Wyoming

    An OPP cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP Central Region) An OPP cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP Central Region)

    One person has died after an off-road vehicle rolled over on a farm property in Plympton-Wyoming Friday night, police say.

    Ontario Provincial Police in the area responded to the scene after a passerby noticed the collision in the 5900 block of Confederation Line.

    Confederation Line between Stewardson Road and Forest Road was closed Friday as police investigated.

    The person was pronounced deceased due to the rollover. Police have deemed the death as non-suspicious.  

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News