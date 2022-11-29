Fatal house fire near Teeswater

A structure fire forced the closure of a section of Bruce Road 6 for several hours on Monday . (Scott Miller/CTV News London) A structure fire forced the closure of a section of Bruce Road 6 for several hours on Monday . (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver