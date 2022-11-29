Fatal house fire near Teeswater

OPP are investigating a fatal fire near Teeswater.

First responders were called to the scene along County Road 6 in Culross Township around 9 a.m. on Monday.

Police now say a deceased person was found inside the century home that was engulfed in flames when fire fighters arrived.

According to officials, a passerby noticed the smoke and called 9-1-1.

The Teeswater station received the initial page and the Mildmay station was called in to help.