MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- OPP are investigating after a driver died in a crash near Chatsworth, Ont. Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to Highway 6-10 in the Municipality of Meaford around 11:30 a.m. for a collision.

Grey Bruce OPP say a driver was taken to hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Their name is being withheld and no further details about the collision have been released.

Highway 6-10 was closed from County Road 16 to Sunny Valley Road for the police investigation.

Police say further updates will be released as more information becomes available.