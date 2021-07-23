Advertisement
Fatal crash north of Chatsworth, Ont. under investigation
Published Friday, July 23, 2021 7:10PM EDT
OPP have charged one male from Ramara with impaired driving charges connected to an incident on June 11, 2021(FILE)
Share:
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- OPP are investigating after a driver died in a crash near Chatsworth, Ont. Friday morning.
Emergency crews responded to Highway 6-10 in the Municipality of Meaford around 11:30 a.m. for a collision.
Grey Bruce OPP say a driver was taken to hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
Their name is being withheld and no further details about the collision have been released.
Highway 6-10 was closed from County Road 16 to Sunny Valley Road for the police investigation.
Police say further updates will be released as more information becomes available.