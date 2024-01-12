LONDON
London

    • Fatal crash in Lambton County

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)

    One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lambton County, south of Alvinston.

    OPP were called to the scene on Aberfeldy Line near Cairo Road around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

    According to police, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    Aberfeldy Line is closed for the investigation. The reopening time is unknown.

