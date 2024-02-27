Fatal crash in Aylmer knocks out power
One person has died after a crash in Aylmer on Monday evening.
The incident happened on South Street West between Wellington Street and Raglan Street when a vehicle struck a hydro pole.
South Street west was closed for several hours while repairs were made.
According to police, a 57-year-old man and lone person in the vehicle, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Power was restored around 4 a.m.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
