Fatal crash in Aylmer knocks out power

    One person has died after a crash in Aylmer on Monday evening.

    The incident happened on South Street West between Wellington Street and Raglan Street when a vehicle struck a hydro pole.

    South Street west was closed for several hours while repairs were made.

    According to police, a 57-year-old man and lone person in the vehicle, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

    Power was restored around 4 a.m.

