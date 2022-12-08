Farhi family delivers huge gift to London Children’s Museum

Thursday marked an early start to the gift-giving season this year.

London-based developer Shmuel Farhi was joined by some of his family to deliver a $750,000 donation to London’s Children’s Museum.

“It’s about our children, our future,” explained Farhi while holding his grandson. “This is what we are all about. The folks here at the Children’s Museum are doing a great deed for many families.”

Farhi added that he hopes to inspire others to donate to the museum as it prepares to move to 100 Kellogg Lane in 2024.

“We learned even more through this pandemic how critical it is for children to have these opportunities, and this gift will really help us with our day to day operation,” explained Kate Ledgley, executive director of the London Children’s Museum.

Usually discreet about charitable giving, Farhi revealed that this latest donation put his family’s financial support to local causes over the $30 million mark in the past 35 years.