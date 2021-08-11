LONDON, ONT. -- Fanshawe College reiterates having strong health and safety protocols in place with a gradual return to in person activities this fall.

After recent updates from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities, Fanshawe College has reaffirmed their plan for academic and student service delivery on campus and online this fall.

The school will continue to follow public health guidelines on how to safely deliver academic success and experiences for its students.

The college will continue to monitor local health guidance and adjust as needed, Fanshawe has put in the following COVID-19 guidelines for students.

60 per cent of students will study fully online this fall, 35 per cent will study partly online with limited on campus activities and five per cent will work at co-op or other job placements;

Reduced classroom occupancy with two metre distancing where feasible;

Gradual return to campus for staff under a new flexible work policy which will reduce the number of staff working on campus on a daily basis;

Mandatory COVID-19 online screening assessment each day before coming to the College. Faculty, campus security and College staff will be empowered to confirm students have completed the screening;

Mandatory face coverings at all times in publicly accessible places such as hallways, academic labs and classrooms, reception areas, food services, etc.

Students living in residence and student athletes will need proof of both doses of an approved COVID-19 Vaccine.

Fanshawe is not requiring proof of vaccination for in-person labs, classes or services, but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.