Famous general store will soon have new owners after 37 years

Holyrood General Store, affectionately called the “Miller Mall”, seen on September 12, 2023, has been sold. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Holyrood General Store, affectionately called the “Miller Mall”, seen on September 12, 2023, has been sold. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News