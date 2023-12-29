Family and friends gather to watch Mt. Brydges hockey star Easton Cowan play for Canada

Family and Friends of Easton Cowan nearly jumped to their feet in the first period of Friday’s World Junior Hockey Championship (WJHC) game against Sweden.

The Mount Brydges, Ont. hockey star got a partial breakaway early in the first period, but the goaltender made a nice save to thwart the chance.

Around 30 supporters gathered at the Duke on Sydenham restaurant in Strathroy, Ont. to watch Canada’s third game of the tournament.

“We’ve got pretty much our hockey family from the community,” said Erika McLean, Cowan’s aunt. “Most of these people have watched Easton grow up since he was playing minor hockey, so we're all just really excited.”

His sister had the opportunity to travel to Sweden to watch him, but elected to stay home. She was wearing a Team Canada jersey.

“I always remember watching with my family like every Boxing Day morning and now that he's in it's even more cool to cheer on our country and him,” said MaKenna Cowan, Easton’s sister.

Thousands of Canadian fans are in Sweden to watch the tournament. His parents are there, along with his uncle, girlfriend, and billet family who arrived Friday.

Family and friends of Easton Cowan cheered as the Mount Brydges, Ont. hockey player nearly scored for Canada against Sweden at the World Junior Hockey Championship. They hosted a watch party in Strathroy, Ont. near Cowan’s hometown on Dec. 29, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“There is tons of Canadian fans here, probably 4,000-5,000 Canadian fans,” said Chris Cowan, Easton’s dad, via Zoom from a hotel in Sweden. “It's probably the most electric atmosphere I've ever been involved with cheering in the stands of a hockey game.”

Easton’s mother Heather said it’s been a dream come true to watch her son play on this stage, despite the 11-hour flight.

“Even though we were sleep deprived, once he stepped out on the ice the first time it just made everything all worth it,” said Heather. “We wouldn't be anywhere else but here to see him play in his first World Juniors.”

Easton is known for scoring with the London Knights (12 goals in 23 games) but in his first WJHC appearance for Canada, he’s playing a checking-line role.

Easton Cowan’s parents Chris Cowan (Left) and Heather Cowan spoke to CTV London via Zoom from Sweden on Dec. 29, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

He has yet to score a point despite some good chances through the first three games of the tournament.

With two wins and one loss, Canada looks like it will finish second place behind Sweden in their pool.

Prior to the tournament, pundits predicted Canada would not be playing for a gold medal, but Cowan expects them to be in medal contention by the end of the tournament.

“Some people are sleeping on you, and some believe in you,” Easton told TSN’s Mark Masters. “You kind of push that side, and I think we'll be good out there."