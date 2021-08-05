LONDON, ONT. -- Although they couldn't be in Tokyo in person to cheer on their favourite decathlete, Damian Warner could almost hear the roar from loved ones at a viewing party in London, Ont. Thursday.

Friends, family and even his baby son Theo gathered at Warner's long-time friend and business manager Jeff Fischer's home to witness history in the making.

"Just amazing watching him and pick it up and across the finish line and the time that he needed to break that record and it's just amazing to hear the Olympic champion that's so crazy," says Warner's long-time partner Jen Cotton.

Cotton adds watching Warner dominate the event was an emotional journey.

"I think his mom (Brenda Gillan) who I'd never seen cry ever was crying and now it's just amazing to watch him. I've been getting nervous the whole competition until this race (1500m) and it's always like the, I don't know it's the deciding factor, and it's kind of like tense watching it's kind of slow but you like the build up in the build up."

Warner is Canada’s first ever Olympic champion in the decathlon, earning him the unofficial title of 'World’s Greatest Athlete'.

His final score of 9018 points at the Tokyo games is an Olympic record as well as Canadian record.

This is the first time Warner has surpassed the 9000-point mark, becoming just the fourth decathlete in history to do so.

