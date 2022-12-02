Families honour lost loved ones in Light Up the Night event

On Thursday evening, St. Joseph’s Hospice of London hosted ‘Light up the Night’ in-person for the first time since last year’s event was virtual due to COVID-19.

Dozens gathered at the event outside the building, where people enjoyed live music from local artists including Brent Jackso and Sarina Haggarty, sipped on hot drinks and wrote messages to their loved ones who have passed.

“Sometimes the holidays are a difficult time for people so it really is about bringing everyone together,” said Colleen Harris, director and chief development officer with St. Joseph’s. “Let's just lean on people and make it a little brighter this Christmas season.”

The event, presented by Lerners Lawyers, allowed people to purchase a lantern, put a family member’s name on a bag that holds the lantern, along with a personal message inside to commemorate a loved one they’ve lost.

The donations collected from the lanterns will help cover the cost of care for patients at St. Joseph’s, said Janet Groen, the executive director.

“This year we sold over 300 lanterns which will be lit in honour of someone,” said Harris.

Their goal was to raise $50,000 this year. As of Thursday night, they had managed to collect $42,000 in donations.

“It's important for us to continue these services not only here within our residence but within the community, because we offer many services in London,” Harris concluded.