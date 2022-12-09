Falling gas prices a gift that won’t keep on giving: anaylst
It was an early holiday celebration for motorists at some London, Ont. gas pumps Friday morning.
Primarily in the south and east end of the city, the price for a litre of gasoline fell to $1.25.
The temporary three-hour drop was prompted by a promotion at one service station that lowered its price for regular fuel by 10 cents a litre.
Within minutes most competing stations followed suit.
“It hasn’t been this low in over a year now,” exclaimed Carson Bollert as he filled up.
Londoner, Shari Boland, was also pleasantly surprised.
“I was really shocked. I was dropping my grandson off at school and I said, “Well, I’ve got to come in today.”
And with a growing list of grandchildren, the savings to fill up her minivan is substantial.
“This saves quite a bit, especially with a new granddaughter just arrived it’s going to make a big difference.”
That is especially true for drivers of larger gas vehicles.
Al Sater was happy to get a lower price as he recalled what he paid for gas in mid-June when prices peaked at $2.15 per litre.
“Almost $200, or $190, something like that”.
But at Friday's rate, he paid just over $100 to fill up.
At current prices, even small car drivers are saving $30 to $40 a fill-up, concedes a national gas price analyst.Jordan Vanderboor fills up gas cans during a temporary gas promotion. The price fell to $1.25 at some stations in London, Ont., on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)
But Dan McTeague of GasWizard.ca cautions it is a Christmas gift that will not last into the new year.
McTeague predicts prices will jump well above $1.50 in late January and “skyrocket” from there.
“They are going to go back to $2.00 a litre and they are going to stay there, and there is nothing to hold them back.”
Perhaps this might be why some were filling up gas cans Friday.
Unfortunately, it is a futile tactic for those driving diesel vehicles.
With supply chain needs keeping diesel prices high, most drivers know their pain at the pumps is not going away.
“And it won’t”, shares McTeague. “Diesel is in short supply”
“I think the government should subsidize diesel more to lower the prices of groceries etc.”, shared one diesel driver while filling up. "Because people are poor, and it is not good,” he added.
But another driver put it back on the oil and gas companies.
He says if stations can afford promotions, they can afford to permanently drop prices.
“If they got the room and money to lower it by 10 cents for a few hours, that tells me maybe they’re making a little too much.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history: U.S. data
An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas this week is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years and by far the biggest in the history of the Keystone pipeline, according to federal data.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
NATO chief fears Ukraine war could widen into bigger conflict
The head of NATO expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and NATO, according to an interview released Friday.
No decision on landfill search, Winnipeg Police Board considering outside help
Decisions on next steps in a potential search for the remains of two Indigenous women believed to be at a landfill outside Winnipeg are being worked through with the option of bringing in outside help.
BREAKING | Health Canada approves first bivalent booster for kids ages 5 to 11
Health Canada has approved a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster for use in children ages five to 11, which targets the original strain of the coronavirus and more recent variants.
Tabloids fume, many in U.K. shrug over Harry and Meghan series
Britain's press erupted in outrage Friday at Prince Harry and Meghan's documentary series, which lambasts the U.K. media over its treatment of the royal couple.
Steep surcharges for mailing parcels may dampen holiday spirits
Canadians and small businesses sending parcels this holiday season may be surprised to see a steep surcharge on domestic shipping due to the high price of diesel.
Inside Biden's agonizing decision to take a deal that freed Brittney Griner but left Paul Whelan in Russia
Despite U.S. President Joe Biden's attempts to link WNBA star Brittney Griner's case to that of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine arrested on espionage charges in 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison two years later, it became plain that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not budge.
Ontario hospital considers hiring unvaccinated nurses, health-care workers to combat staffing shortage
As hospitals across Ontario battle a surge in respiratory illnesses, ER closures, and long-wait times, one is considering hiring unvaccinated health-care workers, who say they’re eager to help ease staffing shortages.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge house fire causes $400K in damages
Four adults and a baby have been displaced after a fire broke out at their Cambridge home late Thursday night.
-
Brantford thieves targeting Ram pickup trucks
Four Ram pickup trucks were stolen overnight Tuesday in Brantford. Police have issued a warning to drivers, and are sharing tips for preventing relay and reprogramming thefts.
-
Pants-less Puslinch man charged with impaired driving
A Puslinch driver, who police say was not wearing pants, is facing impaired driving charges after he struck another vehicle in Guelph.
Windsor
-
21 people arrested after thefts at Home Depot and Real Canadian Superstore
Windsor police have arrested 21 people and recovered $5,100 in stolen merchandise during a crackdown on retail theft at Home Depot and Real Canadian Superstore.
-
Windsor battery plant progress update: Home demolished and build going 'vertical'
The City of Windsor has offered an update on the work to build the NextStar Energy Inc. battery factory.
-
Third person arrested related to Parent Avenue investigation
Windsor police have arrested a third person related to an investigation on Parent Avenue.
Barrie
-
Identities of two victims of Barrie pedestrian collision confirmed
The identities of two victims seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while on their way to a Barrie Colts' game have been confirmed.
-
'Erratic and dangerous' driver arrested in Barrie for nearly hitting cruiser, running red light and fail-to-remains
Barrie police charged a 26-year-old man following reports of an "erratic and dangerous" driver on city streets earlier this week.
-
Bradford charity's online auction sells street names to the highest bidder
CONTACT Community Services is auctioning off three street names across Bradford West Gwillimbury and Alliston during its Community Hope Chest campaign in December.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | City of Greater Sudbury is looking for new CFO after new hire won't relocate
CTV News has learned the City of Greater Sudbury is looking for a new chief financial officer, in a hastily-called news conference Friday morning at Tom Davies Square.
-
No lineups as Costco gas station opens in Sudbury
The much-anticipated new Costco gas station on the Kingsway in Sudbury has opened and despite being $0.09 to $0.26 per litre less than nearby stations, there were no big lineups Friday morning.
-
Stolen fetal heart monitor, $450K in illegal drugs seized by police in northwestern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in northwestern Ontario seized stolen property and illegal drugs during a raid this week in Sioux Lookout.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo says it's aware of a 'serious incident' on the O-Train at Rideau Station
OC Transpo is investigating what it calls a "serious incident" on the Confederation Line.
-
Surges of respiratory virus signals seen in Ottawa wastewater
Wastewater monitoring in Ottawa is showing a surge in the viral signals for flu, RSV and COVID-19.
-
Crane operator in medical distress rescued from construction site
Ottawa firefighters and Ottawa paramedics rescued a crane operator Friday after a medical emergency 100 feet in the air.
Toronto
-
The IKEA monkey was spotted 10 years ago. This is where he is now
A monkey cloaked in a tiny shearling coat was found roaming an IKEA in Toronto 10 years ago to date.
-
30-year-old Toronto man in shock after huge Lotto Max win
A 30-year-old Toronto man is still in disbelief after huge Lotto Max win.
-
New Porter jets will fly out of Toronto Pearson Airport to western Canada
For the first time in its 16-year history, Porter Airlines will be flying commercial jets out of Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Montreal
-
Alleged racial slur at midget hockey game prompts brawl; Quebec police investigating
A suspension, hearing and possible charges are in the air after a racial slur was allegedly hurled at a 16-year-old Black hockey player during a U18 Midget game in the Montreal area.
-
Legault breaks with tradition and gives end-of-session press conference a pass
Premier Francois Legault decided not to present a summary of his government's progress this session at a press conference on Friday.
-
QS opposes Legault candidate for Quebec's first-ever French Language Commissioner
Quebec solidaire (QS) is opposing the candidate being considered to become the first-ever French Language Commissioner, a position created in Bill 96.
Atlantic
-
N.B. issues warning to public after 9 sudden drug-related deaths
New Brunswick Health is warning the public about a dangerous drug known as bromazolam after several recent deaths in the province.
-
Halifax long-term care facility gets funding to boost use of locally produced food
A new provincial pilot project is aimed at helping a Halifax long-term care facility boost its use of locally grown and produced food products.
-
Emergency homeless shelter to open in Charlottetown Friday night
A 50-bed emergency shelter for unhoused people is opening its doors in Charlottetown Friday night.
Winnipeg
-
No decision on landfill search, Winnipeg Police Board considering outside help
Decisions on next steps in a potential search for the remains of two Indigenous women believed to be at a landfill outside Winnipeg are being worked through with the option of bringing in outside help.
-
New cases of chronic wasting disease detected in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is reporting new cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) have been detected in the province.
-
Crash on Brandon bridge leaves pedestrian in serious condition
A crash in Brandon, Man., on Friday morning has sent one person to hospital and closed the 18th Street Daly Bridge to traffic for several hours.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves first bivalent booster for kids ages 5 to 11
Health Canada has approved a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster for use in children ages five to 11, which targets the original strain of the coronavirus and more recent variants.
-
Supreme Court upholds manslaughter convictions of Calgary men in death of landlord
The manslaughter convictions of two men in the 2016 beating death of their landlord have been upheld by the Supreme Court of Canada.
-
No criminal charges to be laid in fatal July 2020 rollover on Columbia Icefield: RCMP
No criminal charges will be laid in connection to the rollover of an icefield tour bus in the Rocky Mountains which killed three passengers and injured 14 others.
Edmonton
-
Families of west Edmonton Catholic school told students will be moved to south-side school due to overcrowding
Students at a west Edmonton Catholic school will be bused to a school in southwest Edmonton next year due to overcrowding, Edmonton Catholic Schools said in a letter to parents distributed on Thursday.
-
No criminal charges to be laid in fatal July 2020 rollover on Columbia Icefield: RCMP
No criminal charges will be laid in connection to the rollover of an icefield tour bus in the Rocky Mountains which killed three passengers and injured 14 others.
-
American outdoor retailer L.L.Bean opens new store in West Edmonton Mall
Outdoor retailer L.L.Bean has opened a new store in West Edmonton Mall.
Vancouver
-
Woman dies after being found in vehicle suffering gunshot wounds in Coquitlam
A woman is dead after she was found suffering gunshot wounds in a vehicle in Coquitlam, B.C., Thursday night.
-
New finance minister brings 'rural tough' perspective to B.C.'s bottom line, Eby says
Katrine Conroy says she asked to keep her old job as British Columbia's forests minister because there was unfinished business, but Premier David Eby had other plans and put her in charge of managing the province's finances.
-
New $4B critical minerals strategy to be announced in Vancouver
Canada's new $4-billion critical minerals strategy will at first focus on the six categories of metals and minerals with the biggest potential for growth.