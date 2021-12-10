Fake COVID-19 vaccination passport caught at Western University

Western University has confirmed one person has been caught on campus with a fake COVID-19 vaccination passport.

The university says it won't disclose if the individual is a student or staff member, citing privacy issues.

In a statement to CTV News London, Matt Mills, Western’s director of health, safety and wellness, says anyone caught using fraudulent passports are subject to discipline, including removal from campus or termination from their job.

"At this time, Western has detected one fraudulent vaccination submission through the review and verification process and appropriate steps were taken through the university’s discipline process. For privacy reasons, we cannot speak to individual cases."

Mills added that as new students and staff are added regularly, the vaccine verification process is ongoing.

It was just last month that a Western student was expelled for repeatedly attending classes without proof of COVID-19 vaccination.