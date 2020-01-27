Second presumptive case of coronavirus diagnosed in Canada; first case confirmed
Mongolia closes border, China extends holiday to fight virus
Pregnant Canadian woman stuck in Wuhan, China, coronavirus epicentre
Coronavirus Q&A: Common symptoms and everything else Canadians should know
More Canadian cases of coronavirus 'would not be unexpected': officials
Experts weigh in on protecting against new coronavirus
China virus outbreak rams global tourism, costing billions
China has temporarily banned its wildlife trade because of the coronavirus outbreak