Exeter hospital reopens ED following incident

The emergency department (ED) at the South Huron Hospital reopened Saturday evening after a recent vandalism incident involving a mental health patient.

On September 15, a patient experienced a challenging moment resulting in damage to two rooms within the ED.

The ED was closed for 18 hours and will resume at 2/3 capacity due to damage done to two ED rooms. Those rooms will be out of commission until further notice.

No injuries were sustained during this incident.

A statement from the hospital read in part, “We acknowledge that mental health is a critical aspect of overall well‐being. We understand that moments of distress can occur, and we are dedicated to providing a supportive and understanding environment for all individuals seeking care at South Huron Hospital.”