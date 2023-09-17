Exeter hospital reopens ED following incident
The emergency department (ED) at the South Huron Hospital reopened Saturday evening after a recent vandalism incident involving a mental health patient.
On September 15, a patient experienced a challenging moment resulting in damage to two rooms within the ED.
The ED was closed for 18 hours and will resume at 2/3 capacity due to damage done to two ED rooms. Those rooms will be out of commission until further notice.
No injuries were sustained during this incident.
A statement from the hospital read in part, “We acknowledge that mental health is a critical aspect of overall well‐being. We understand that moments of distress can occur, and we are dedicated to providing a supportive and understanding environment for all individuals seeking care at South Huron Hospital.”
BREAKING | Ex-Leafs coach Mike Babcock resigns from Blue Jackets amid investigation
Mike Babcock resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after just two months on the job, following word earlier this week of him asking players to show him photos on their phones.
BMO to shutter retail auto finance business as bad debt mounts
BMO Financial Group says it will close its retail auto finance business in order to reroute resources following a rise in bad debt.
The economic roller-coaster of a small Ontario town fuelled by chocolate and cannabis
A small eastern Ontario town that was once known as the province's chocolate capital is preparing for the sweet return of Hershey's.
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
NYC day care owner, neighbour arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
The owner of a New York City day care centre and a tenant living in the building were arrested Saturday after a 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were sickened by apparent exposure to Fentanyl.
EU pledges crackdown on 'brutal' migrant smuggling during visit to overwhelmed Italian island
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged the swift return of 'irregular' migrants and a crackdown on the "brutal business" of migrant smuggling Sunday during a visit with Italy's premier to a tiny fishing island overwhelmed with nearly 7,000 arrivals in a single day this week.
BBC is 'urgently looking' into issues raised by Brand report
Britain's BBC said on Sunday it was 'urgently looking into the issues' raised by allegations of sexual assault made against the broadcaster's former employee, British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who denies the accusations.
Bees 'mummified' over 3,000 years ago discovered in southwest Portugal
Bees that existed during the time of the pharaohs that were found 'mummified' inside cocoons in Portugal could hold some clues to combatting climate change, researchers say.
Alabama high school band director shot with stun gun after refusing to end performance
An Alabama high school band director was shocked with a stun gun and arrested after Birmingham police said he wouldn't tell his band to stop playing.
Four local newspapers will no longer put out print editions
Metroland has announced its plan to end print productions of the Cambridge Times, Waterloo Chronicle, Guelph Mercury Tribune and New Hamburg Independent.
Community rallies to continue Breslau girl’s legacy
A community scavenger hunt was held in Breslau Sunday to honour Jolene Donovan, a young girl who died from an accidental drowning in 2021.
Bomb threat in the area of Windsor's courthouse a 'hoax'
While police continue to investigate, the bomb threat, which is believed to have originated from South America, was determined to be a hoax.
New charity serves as awareness campaign for a rare form of childhood cancer
Alyssa Drouillard’s daughter was diagnosed with Langerhans cell histiocytosis, or LCH, which is a rare form of childhood cancer when she was 3.5 years old.
Murder trials at the Windsor courthouse, a local man’s ongoing job search, and a Buddhist temple break-in: Top Windsor stories this past week
Here’s a look at the top five stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
Firearms, drugs and cash seized in Oro-Medonte
A 25-year-old man has been charged after police located two loaded firearms, drugs and a large quantity of cash in Oro-Medonte
Base Borden honours anniversary of Battle of Britain
A memorial was held at Base Borden on Sunday, honouring the 83rd anniversary of the Battle of Britain
One person dead after two-vehicle crash in New Tecumseth
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in New Tecumseth Saturday morning.
Another fatal ATV crash in northern Ont., one passenger killed, driver charged
A 39-year-old from southern Ontario has died in the northeastern following an ATV crash involving an impaired driver on Saturday, police say.
-
Sault police say goodbye to a fallen officer: 'Orrette will be missed'
Sunday marked a final tour and a final goodbye for a Sault Ste. Marie police officer who is now on his way home.
Cornwall, Ont. police investigating homicide
Police in Cornwall, Ont. say they are investigating a homicide in the city's west end.
No arrests after one person shot overnight in Ottawa
Ottawa police say they are still searching for a suspect after one person was shot overnight in the Lincoln Heights neighbourhood.
One person rescued from flipped car overnight in Ottawa's east end
Ottawa firefighters rescued a driver from a vehicle that rolled off an off-ramp on Highway 174 overnight.
Four people in hospital following stabbing, assault in downtown Toronto
Four people are receiving medical care at four separate Toronto hospitals following an early morning stabbing and assault in the city's Entertainment District.
-
Cyclist arrested after collision in downtown Toronto left police officer injured
A cyclist has been arrested after a collision in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon that sent a police officer to the hospital.
Quebec must acknowledge systemic racism in its new cultural safety bill: official opposition
Quebec's official opposition wants the province to adopt Joyce's Principle in its bill on improving "cultural safety" in the health and social services network. The principle, created following the death of Joyce Echaquan in 2020, would require Quebec to recognize the existence of systemic racism within its borders.
Meet the Montreal LEGO artist recreating the city's most iconic buildings
The Orange Julep, Schwartz’s Deli, and even a Couche Tard depanneur -- they're landmarks in Montreal, but that’s not all they have in common. Enter the world of local LEGO artist Addy Parsons, the Ottawa-born Montrealer with a talent to render the city’s most iconic buildings in brick form.
Woman fatally struck by passenger train in Drummondville, Que.
A 75-year-old Quebec woman was fatally struck by a passenger train Sunday morning in Saint-Cyrille de Wendover, in the Drummondville area.
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
Tropical storm force winds recorded in the Maritimes during Lee
Parts of Southern Nova Scotia and the Atlantic shore, reported winds that reached tropical storm force on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.
N.B. couple proceeds with wedding amid onslaught from post-tropical storm Lee
Post-tropical storm Lee may have thrown a wrench into Sarah and Dave Roy's wedding plans, but the newlyweds feel the upheaval it caused on their big day is nothing but a positive sign for their future life together.
'Terry's legacy continues to inspire': Hundreds participate in 43rd Terry Fox Run in Winnipeg
Hundreds of runners and walkers in Assiniboine Park kicked off the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run Sunday, with Terry Fox's own brother leading the pack.
'Our government needs healing circles': Manitoba Greens kick off campaign
The Green Party of Manitoba launched its provincial election campaign this weekend, outlining a platform with a focus on the saving the environment, improving health care, reforming democracy, and helping Manitoba's politicians work together.
Victims recovering after stabbing in St. Boniface
Police are searching for suspects after a stabbing in St. Boniface Saturday morning.
Man and woman face multiple charges after shots fired at another vehicle Saturday in rural Alberta
A Stettler, Alta., resident and Rumsey, Alta. resident each face multiple charges after a Saturday incident where police say shots were fired from one vehicle at another.
Man in his 90s in life-threatening condition after being dragged down driveway by vehicle
A man is in life-threatening condition after an incident involving a vehicle Saturday.
3 homes damaged in early-morning 2-alarm fire in northwest Calgary
An investigation is underway after a two-alarm fire in northwest Calgary early Sunday damaged three homes, one of them extensively.
'Like Disney World for geeks': Cosplayers enjoy the crowds at Edmonton Comic and Entertainment Expo
Cosplayers, dressed up as their favorite characters, sometimes take years to perfect their outfits. And while the origins of their costumes might not be apparent, their efforts were not lost on the crowds.
Leduc fire at construction site under investigation
RCMP are investigating an early morning fire in Leduc on Sunday.
2 victims seriously injured in Abbotsford stabbing: police
Three people—two victims and a suspect—were taken to hospital after a stabbing in an apartment complex in Abbotsford Saturday evening, according to police.
Evacuation orders issued near Peachland as more than 400 wildfires burn across B.C.
An evacuation order has been issued for eight recreational properties due to the Glen Lake Wildfire, about 15 kilometres west of Peachland, B.C.
Man killed in 'targeted' shooting in Burnaby, vehicle on fire found nearby: RCMP
A man was shot dead in Burnaby Saturday afternoon, according to police.