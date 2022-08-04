'Everyone was locking their doors': Witnesses allege man attempted to get inside other cars following crash

Several London police cruisers and an ambulance rushed to the scene of a multi-car crash late Thursday afternoon in the city’s southeast end.

Multiple witnesses say following the collision, a man and a woman jumped from the sunroof of a car and fled.

Soon after, they say, a man tried to get inside other vehicles.

“He was going car to car, threatening to pull people out, and everybody was locking their doors,” says area resident Richard Gracey.

Gracey says he and others attempted to warn drivers waiting to turn left onto Highbury Avenue from Trafalgar Street.

“I was running behind them, trying to tell them to lock their doors, don’t let them in, don’t let them in,” he explains.

Another man, who asked CTV News London not to be identified, aided Gracey and eventually held the man down until police arrived.

“He jumped him and put him down to the ground,” Gracey confirms.

Reports suggest a senior driver was shaken up during the incident.

There’s no official word from London police on the circumstances of the crash or what may have occurred afterwards.