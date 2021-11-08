'Everyone loses:' disappointment hits home over River Road fire

Damage to the former club house at the River Road Golf Course in London, Ont. is seen Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News) Damage to the former club house at the River Road Golf Course in London, Ont. is seen Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)

London Top Stories