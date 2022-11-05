Event to promote food literacy held Saturday at Western Fair

A free event was held on Nov. 5, 2022 to promote food literacy at Growing Chefs inside the Grove at Western Fair District in London, Ont. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London) A free event was held on Nov. 5, 2022 to promote food literacy at Growing Chefs inside the Grove at Western Fair District in London, Ont. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver