Event to promote food literacy held Saturday at Western Fair

A free event was held on Saturday to promote food literacy at Growing Chefs inside the Grove at Western Fair District in London, Ont.

The conference — put on by the Middlesex London Food Policy Council — featured panel discussions from local growers and producers in the food system to foster and address food-related challenges and promote a healthy, safe, equitable and viable food system.

“As a council we believe it's important for everyone in Middlesex-London to understand where their food comes from and understand more about agriculture in that process,” explains Colleen Crunican of the Middlesex London Food Policy Council.

Crunican adds, “So [we] just want us to give everybody an opportunity today to come out and learn from farmers themselves, food processors and professionals in the industry to answer any questions that they have.”