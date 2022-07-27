Estimated $100,000 in damages following Egerton Street house fire
London fire responded to a blaze at a residence in east London Wednesday afternoon.
According to a tweet from the London Fire Department (LFD), crews responded to a house fire located at 104 Egerton Street early Wednesday afternoon following a 9-1-1 call from a citizen who saw smoke wafting from the house.
LDF Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger told CTV News London that heavy smoke made it difficult to locate the source of the fire, but crews got the blaze under control following an "aggressive fire attack."
The 100-block of Egerton Street was closed to the public for some time while crews responded. In a tweet issued at 2:35 p.m., London fire says crews will be clearing the area shortly.
There were no reported injuries.
"Two occupants that were home at the time of this fire had evacuated because of the early warning of smoke alarms that were activated as a result of this fire," Mosburger said. "We can't stress enough the importance of working smoke alarms in homes."
Fire investigators are on scene in order to determine the origin, cause and circumstance of the blaze.
London fire says the initial damage estimate is pegged at $100,000.
