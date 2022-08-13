ER closures due to staffing shortages

Multiple Southwestern Ontario hospitals are closing their emergency departments due to staffing shortages.

The Seaforth Community Hospital is reducing hours in its emergency department Tuesday as they close at 5pm and reopen Wednesday at 7am.

The Chesley Site of South Bruce Grey Health Centre is closed Saturday, reopening Sunday at 7am.

The Wingham and District Hospital will close Sunday at 5pm, reopening Monday at 7am.

The issues are affecting health centres across the province.