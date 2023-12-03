Environment Canada lifts fog advisory in London, Ont.

A previously issued fog advisory has been lifted by Environment Canada late Sunday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, a fog advisory was issued for London region late Sunday morning, in which near zero visibility was experienced throughout the region.

Late Sunday afternoon, the fog advisory was lifted.

On Sunday night Londoners can expect periods of rain changing to periods of snow, mixed with rain and ending in the evening. There will be a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers late in the evening and overnight, with fog patches dissipating early in the evening. The temperature will hold steady near 2 C.

Looking ahead to the beginning of the workweek, there will be cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries, changing to 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Daytime temperatures will hold steady near 2 C.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Sunday night: Periods of rain changing to periods of snow mixed with rain and ending this evening then cloudy and 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers late this evening and overnight. Fog patches dissipating early this evening. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this evening. Temperature steady near plus 2.

Monday: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries changing to 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late in the morning. Temperature steady near plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

Friday: Cloudy. High plus 5.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 8.