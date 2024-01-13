Environment Canada issues winter weather travel advisory for Saturday evening

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Saturday evening.

Bursts of heavy and blowing snow may cause low visibility.

Heavier snowfall developed across our region, expecting to affect portions of southwestern Ontario into early Sunday.

Locally heavy snowfall in these counties with total accumulations of 15 to 50 cm is expected by Monday evening.

Lake effect snow squalls will continue through at least Monday, and likely into Tuesday as strong westerly winds bring much cooler air to the region.

Also, a wind warning was in effect for Elgin County. Residents experienced wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h into Saturday, but Environment Canada no longer has that warning in effect.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast for the London region:

Saturday night: Flurries. Local amount up to 5 cm. Wind west 34 km/h gusting to 56. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 8. Wind chill near minus 20.

Monday: Cloudy. High minus 11.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of snow. High minus 11.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 10.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 7.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 8.