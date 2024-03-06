Encampments now part of the 'fabric' of London and other cities, city hall says
City staff are predicting another summer of encampments in public parks and along the Thames River.
During a committee meeting on Tuesday, council was told that the decline in encampments witnessed this winter won’t be sustained as the weather improves.
“We went into the winter with over 100 active encampments. We currently have over 40 active encampments [and] we are anticipating those numbers to increase,” admitted Deputy City Manager of Social and Health Development Kevin Dickins.
In 2023, there were 3,527 responses to encampment complaints in London.
Brenda Smith-Huie lives near a frequent encampment site in SOHO.
“We do need to have some issues solved here, because it’s just getting worse and worse and worse,” she told CTV News London. “The garbage is ridiculous.”
Dickins told council to expect some of the more successful strategies to return from last summer, including service depots that bring basic needs like water and food directly to people living in encampments.
At the same time, work is underway on the city's new Encampment Strategy due before council in June.
The strategy is still under development, but currently has four draft pillars:
- Transactional outreach
- Weather impacts
- Encampment protocols
- Pathways to housing
“The Encampment Strategy is a long-term vision for our community on how we address encampments,” explained Dickins. “[Encampments] are here to stay. They are the fabric of every municipality now. What is our strategy to support them and address them?”
It’s a question neighbours want answered soon.
“I feel bad for the homeless. It’s not their issue, it’s a city issue and we need to clean it up,” said Smith-Huie.
By the end of last year, there were an estimated 1,700 to 2,100 Londoners experiencing homelessness — approximately 600 of whom are considered to have high needs.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Jury finds 'Rust' armourer guilty of involuntary manslaughter
A New Mexico jury on Wednesday found 'Rust' armourer Hannah Gutierrez guilty of involuntary manslaughter, ending a trial over Hollywood's first on-set fatal shooting in nearly 30 years.
B.C. property owners trying to build fence were subjected to 'repeated verbal and physical harassment,' court says
B.C. property owners have been ordered to stop interfering with their neighbours' attempts to build a backyard fence, with a judge describing their conduct during the lengthy dispute as "malicious and escalating."
'Feeling blessed': Sask. family welcomes quadruplets born on leap day
Gilbert Merasty was already a proud father of five. Now he has four more babies to help raise.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
'Beloved' Toronto school teacher identified as York Region's latest murder victim
A Grade 7 and 8 teacher at a Toronto school has been identified as the victim in a homicide in Vaughan.
Selina Robinson quits B.C. NDP, citing antisemitism in caucus
Former British Columbia cabinet minister Selina Robinson has quit the NDP and will sit as an Independent, citing antisemitism in the ruling party's caucus.
Royal Caribbean employee accused of hiding cameras to spy on guests, including underage girls
A Royal Caribbean cruise employee is accused of hiding cameras inside bathrooms of passenger cabins to spy on guests, including underage girls.
Ontario government staff used 'code words' when talking about Greenbelt, NDP allege
Staff within the Doug Ford government used “code words” when talking about removing land from the Greenbelt, Ontario’s Official Opposition alleges.
'It's outrageous': Growing number of BMO customers raise concerns with bank's security, investigative processes
Since sharing the stories of four Bank of Montreal customers fighting to get some form of restitution after they had thousands of dollars stolen from their accounts, CTV News Ottawa has been flooded with emails from Canadians who are facing similar situations.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.