Emotional victim impact statements heard at Tyler Besterd sentencing hearing

Tears were flowing as emotional and powerful victim impact statements were heard at the sentencing hearing of Tyler Besterd, 24, of London, Ont.

In December, Besterd plead guilty to impaired driving causing death in connection with the fiery crash that killed Cindy Devine, 35, of St. Thomas.

The court heard that Devine, a mother of four was struck head-on by Besterd’s pick-up truck along Highbury Avenue South on Oct. 2, 2020.

In her victim impact statement, Devine’s mother Maria Santos told the court and Besterd, “You have destroyed our lives... our world has been turned upside down.” She continued, “Cindy’s passing has shattered our souls.”

Richard Devine, Cindy’s spouse told the court how their children must grown up without a mother saying, “She was the love of my life...she had the most pure heart and soul.”

Devine was also described in court as talented musician and gifted artist.

Bob Reid, also a musician who is better known in London as Bobnoxious, gave a tearful submission. He was the first one on the scene and tried to comfort Devine before her vehicle was engulfed by flames.

Reid told the court, “I suffer from bouts of depression and guilt and the heavy weight of failure because I couldn’t get her out of the car.”

Reid says he’s angry at Besterd because he told the court while at the crash scene the impaired driver seemed more concern about his truck and didn’t even realize that Devine was trapped in her car.

When Besterd addressed the court he expressed he sorrow, saying “I sincerely apologize for my actions...I am truly sorry and remorseful.”

In a joint submission, both the Crown and defence are asking the court that Besterd be sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

Justice Glen Donald will hand down his sentence on April 4.