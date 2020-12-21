LONDON, ONT. -- If someone isn’t doing well emotionally during the lockdown and a pandemic that has lasted longer than most of us thought it would, it’s not something to be taken lightly.

That’s the message from mental health experts heading into the holidays.

“Accepting something is OK, I don't have to like it. But just accept the limitations and sometimes when we accept the limitations of our situation we can then see solutions and opportunities,” said clinical psychologist Dr. Christine Garcia with the Edgewood Centre for Children and Families in California.

Londoner Christina Furtado can relate. She could be found Monday getting some shopping done at London’s Argyle Mall. With the next lockdown set to begin on Boxing Day, the mother of three said it’s going to be tough.

“They really miss their family. They want to see their cousins and they can’t. Friends at school they get to see, so they’ll miss them. Sports, they’re all disappointed that’s gone. And as far as school, my oldest is in high school. They are not doing well with the online, they need the in-class.”

Garcia encourages us all to be more compassionate to ourselves and others, especially children separated from their friends. She said they may be suffering more than we realize.

“Having room for your kids to feel upset. Having room for yourself to feel upset and making space for joy and hope.”

We’re also reminded to check in on those who may feel isolated. And when it comes to elderly relatives, it’s important we keep our distance from them to keep them physically safe, but we should still check on their emotional well being.

As for Furtado, it’s about doing the best we can to get through the next few months in good health.

“It’s the way it is right now. There’s nothing we can do about it except try and adhere to the best of what they’ve told us to do, and move forward.”