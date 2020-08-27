LONDON, ONT -- A severe thunderstorm moved across southwestern Ontario Thursday afternoon, causing widespread damage.

In London, the fire department says there are multiple active incidents in the city.

“Our communicators are fielding many calls for assistance. We are working with our partners in emergency services. Reports of downed trees, hydro wires, etc.,” the London Fire Department relayed in a Tweet.

Power lines were down across Tecumseh Avenue between Wortley Road and Marley Place and well as on Becher Street, east of Wharncliffe Road.

There was also a large tree branch across the road at Colborne Street and Central Avenue that pulled down hydro wires. The eastern part of London was also without power for a brief time.

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for parts of Elgin County and severe thunderstorm warnings for all of the region. There were unconfirmed reports that a tornado did touch down outside of St. Thomas.

Outside of the city OPP say they are responding to a report of a vehicle entering the water at the Kincardine marina.

Provincial police also closed Mt. Carmel Road between Babylon Line and Bronson Line due to downed hydro poles.