Electrical fire causes $50K in damages to Ealing Public School
Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020 6:16AM EDT
A roof fire caused $50,000 in damages to Ealing Public School on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Twitter: London Fire Department)
LONDON, ONT -- An overnight electrical fire on the roof of Ealing Public School has caused thousands of dollars in damage to the building.
Fire crews were called to the school at 840 Hilton Rd. around 3 a.m. for a report of a roof fire.
Once on scene crews extended their ladders to access the roof and put out the fire.
An initial investigation has determined that the fire was electrical in nature.
No one was injured however, damages to the school are set at $50,000.