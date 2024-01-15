LONDON
London

    • East London, Ont. manufacturer expanding with multi-million dollar investment

    Share

    Starlim North America Corp. is known as a global leader in the area of liquid silicone injection molding in sectors including health care and automotive.

    After attracting a new contract, the company is now expanding with a multi-million dollar investment and help from the province.

    “Starlim is putting about $10.4 million, and the Province of Ontario is providing $2.3 million mostly in loans,” Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade said in an announcement on Monday. “It’s really important that we continue to support companies like Starlim here in Ontario.”

    The company currently employs 140 workers and they will be hiring 26 more because of the investment.

    “It means that we can continue to grow,” said Vijai Lakshmikanthan, CEO of Starlim North America Corp. “This new process that we’ve put together can be applied to many different applications so we look forward to the new business that will come about.”

    Starlim has been in London since 2002 and this latest investment helps secure its long-term future.

    “We want to be in an environment that is continually growing,” Lakshmikanthan added.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items

    As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.

    Mastermind Toys lays off 272 employees as sale to Unity closes

    Mastermind Toys has laid off about 272 employees as the retailer is turned over to new ownership. In filings made with an Ontario court this month, a monitor representing the toy chain said termination notices have been provided to 232 employees who new owner Unity Acquisitions Inc. will not retain.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News