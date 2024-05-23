Dundas Street office space to be turned into residential units

The City of London has announced its first office-to-residential conversion project.

As part of the plan, real estate development firm, MAAS, plans to plans to convert former office space at 166 Dundas St. into rental apartment units.

The project will include 15 residential units (14 two-bedroom and one one-bedroom units) while maintaining the first two floors for commercial use in London’s downtown core.

The project has been approved by the city's Ofice-to-Residential CIP Incentive Program to receive $414,947 in incentive funding.

The program provides a grant to eligible office-to-residential conversion projects equal to the amount of applicable development charges based on the number of bedrooms per unit and the total number of residential units created, up to $2 million per property.

“We are proud to be able to participate in the City of London’s Office-to-Residential program and bring much needed residential units to the heart of London,” says Samir Jan, president and chief executive of MAAS Group. “We believe in the City’s vision for the core area and the transformation of Dundas Place, and we are honoured to participate in the revitalization of this heritage building and bring new life to this underutilized property.”