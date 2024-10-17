Drivers with unsafe vehicles removed from ride share apps in London
The city has released final numbers for its vehicle-for-hire safety blitz.
According to the city, 80 drivers for Uber and Lyft were randomly selected last week, but only 47 attended an inspection.
City officials said 13 of the drivers who did show up, failed — for reasons like excessive tinting, balding tires, and body damage.
Drivers who failed and all drivers who did not report for their inspection will be removed from the apps.
