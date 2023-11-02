LONDON
London

    • Driver of passenger vehicle dead after hitting school bus

    OPP are investigating following a crash involving a school bus in Oxford County on Nov. 2, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) OPP are investigating following a crash involving a school bus in Oxford County on Nov. 2, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

    OPP in Oxford County are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash where one person has died.

    According to police, the driver of a passenger van died at the scene.

    The incident happened on Potters Road around 9:30 a.m.

    The road is expected to be closed for several hours between Oxford Road 13 and Middletown Line.

