Driver of passenger vehicle dead after hitting school bus

OPP in Oxford County are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash where one person has died.

According to police, the driver of a passenger van died at the scene.

The incident happened on Potters Road around 9:30 a.m.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours between Oxford Road 13 and Middletown Line.

OPP are investigating following a crash involving a school bus in Oxford County on Nov. 2, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)