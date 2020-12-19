LONDON, ONT. -- OPP were on scene near Mitchell, Ont. Saturday night due to a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a snowplow.

Emergency crews responded to the collision at the intersection of Perth Road 164 (Highway 23) and Line 32 south of Mitchell around 8:30 p.m.

The car, travelling westbound on Line 32, collided with a snowplow travelling northbound on Perth Road 164.

The intersection has a stop sign in both the east and west directions.

The driver, who was taken to hospital, was pronounced deceased. A passanger in the car sustained minor injuries. The drive of the plow was not hurt.

The driver has been identified by OPP as 19-year-old Kylie Mcbeth of Moorefield, Ont.