Driver charged with stunt driving after travelling nearly double the speed limit on Western Road

The London Police Service Traffic Management Unit have charged a driver with stunt driving after they allegedly were stopped travelling 94 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Western Road. (Source: London Police Service/Twitter) The London Police Service Traffic Management Unit have charged a driver with stunt driving after they allegedly were stopped travelling 94 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Western Road. (Source: London Police Service/Twitter)

