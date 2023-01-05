Driver charged with stunt driving after travelling nearly double the speed limit on Western Road

London police have laid a stunt driving charge after a driver was recently clocked in at 94 km/h on Western Road.

According to a tweet from the London Police Service, the Traffic Management Unit recently stopped a driver on Western Road near Ambleside Drive who was allegedly travelling 94 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

Police said the driver has since been charged with stunt driving.

The driver also had their licence suspended and their vehicle impounded.

London police once again remind the public to “slow down.”