Driver charged after firefighter injured in North Perth collision
A man from Listowel, Ont. is facing charges for an incident that occurred during a residential fire earlier this month.
On April 21 at approximately 8:20 a.m., the North Perth Fire Department and the Perth County OPP responded to a residential fire on Havelock Avenue South in the Municipality of North Perth.
Police say that while firefighters were getting into position to fight the blaze, a vehicle drove over the fire hose which resulted in a firefighter being injured.
They were later transported to hospital with minor injuries.
In response to the incident, police have charged a 74-year-old resident from Listowel with careless driving.
The accused was issued a provincial notice for the offence.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's 'discriminatory' blood ban being replaced by screening based on sexual behaviour for all donors
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
Climate cost to Canada could be trillions of dollars by 2100: report
A new report estimates the total cost of climate change to the Canadian economy at trillions of dollars by the end of the current century if global temperatures continue to rise unabated.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
This 11th century container might have been a hand grenade used in the Crusades, new analysis says
Researchers believe they may have found an early type of hand grenade potentially used in the Crusades after performing new analysis on the residue inside a set of 11th century ceramic vessels found in Israel.
Woman who stood on Tomb of the Unknown Soldier won't be charged: police
A woman who stood and shouted on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest has expressed remorse and will not be charged, Ottawa police say.
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
Will Ottawa police be prepared for the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy? Experts weigh in
As the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy heads to the nation's capital this weekend, all eyes are on the Ottawa Police Service as it works to avoid a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation that paralyzed downtown streets for weeks earlier this year.
Kitchener
-
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
-
Trial of man accused of 2017 Kitchener murder postponed again
Thursday marks five years since Melinda Vasilje was fatally stabbed in her apartment on Country Hill Drive in Kitchener.
-
'It’s devastating': 2022 Cambridge Ribfest cancelled due to lack of support
Organizers of Cambridge Ribfest have decided to cancel this year's event after vendors backed out of the festival.
Windsor
-
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
-
E.C. Row Expressway ramp closures planned for Dominion and Dougall
The City of Windsor is letting drivers know about more E.C. Row Expressway ramp closures.
-
'The pain had just gotten out of control': WSO music director battling cancer
Robert Franz, 54, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in October 2021. Yet, the music director has carried on conducting the Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO).
Barrie
-
CTV's Jayne Pritchard announces retirement after nearly 40 years
CTV's Jayne Pritchard makes a big announcement after nearly four decades at the station.
-
Senior lucky to be alive after getting lost and stuck in muddy field on frigid night
Police credit officers and a concerned caller with saving a senior's life after she wandered off when her car got stuck in a ditch late Tuesday night in Bradford.
-
Casino Rama adds 90s rock bands to summer entertainment lineup
Casino Rama just announced it's adding two of Canada's biggest 90s rock bands to its summer lineup.
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada returns to three flights a day out of North Bay starting May 1
Passengers at the North Bay Jack Garland Airport will have more options when flying with Air Canada starting in May.
-
Sudbury police wrap up disturbing child porn investigation involving bestiality
The arrest of a man accused in a months-long Sudbury police investigation into allegations about online sexual abuse material has revealed disturbing charges against three other people.
-
Province providing $74M for Connecting Link project in Timmins
The Ontario government said Thursday it is providing $74 million for the Connecting Link project in Timmins.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police outline exact route for 'Rolling Thunder' biker ride
Ottawa’s interim police chief has shared the full route for the ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle ride on Saturday, one of a series of demonstrations expected in the capital this weekend.
-
Chris Stapleton postpones Friday night concert in Ottawa
Chris Stapleton's concert in Ottawa this weekend is being postponed due to a case of COVID-19 within the band.
-
Here's what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker demonstration
Here's a look at what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event this weekend in Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
-
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Pickering
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Pickering, Durham Regional Police say.
-
What's in the Ontario budget? Highlights from the 2022 fiscal plan
Ontario's Progressive Conservative government tabled a budget Thursday that effectively doubles as its platform for the spring election. Here are the highlights:
Montreal
-
Quebec mask mandate likely to end May 14 and authorities 'do not wish' to bring it back
"We strongly suggested, as a recommendation, that the people could evaluate their own risk and see if they wish to take some personal measure" to protect themselves, said Dr. Luc Boileau, even if there's a new wave in the fall.
-
Health chief Boileau takes heat from worried Quebecers over drastically increased nickel emissions
Quebec's current public health chief came under fire on Thursday for a controversial decision made by his predecessor, allowing nickel emissions near some Quebec City neighbourhoods to grow fivefold overnight.
-
Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada
After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,500 in fines.
Atlantic
-
Antigonish man, 22, dies after being struck by police vehicle on N.S. highway: RCMP
A man has died after being struck by a police vehicle in Addington Forks, N.S., says RCMP.
-
Halifax police trying to identify persons of interest in Treyvhon Bradshaw murder
Halifax Regional Police have released images of two people they say are persons of interest in the March murder of 25-year-old Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw.
-
N.S. reports 24 new deaths related to COVID-19, drop in new cases
Nova Scotia is reporting a decrease in new COVID-19 cases, but an increase in deaths and hospitalizations, in its weekly report Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19 hospital admissions climb in Manitoba, ICU admissions drop
New number from the Manitoba government show that while COVID-19 ICU admissions dropped in the province, overall hospital admissions continued to rise.
-
Months after blaze, the Kirkwood Block building is still awaiting demolition
Months after a fire razed the historic Kirkwood Block to the ground, the charred ruins remain spilling onto the sidewalk of Portage Avenue, though the city says it has reviewed a demolition permit.
-
MRI and ultrasound waitlists increase as Manitoba touts progress in surgical backlog
The new leader of Manitoba's Diagnostic and Surgical Recovery Task Force says progress is being made to cut back the pandemic surgical backlog, however provincial data shows waitlists are increasing for ultrasounds and MRIs.
Calgary
-
Calgary man pleads guilty to terrorism charges
A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to two terrorism-related charges after travelling to fight with the Islamic State in Syria in 2013.
-
Fourth person charged in Douglasdale murder
A fourth person has been charged in the death of Chad Kowalchuk.
-
Harvey the Hound to remain in Calgary Humane Society kennel until $100K raised
Harvey the Hound is helping support the Calgary Humane Society by pledging to remain inside one of the shelter's kennels until $100,000 can be raised.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton councillors grill ASIRT about withholding names of people killed by police
The practice that often sees the names of people killed by police officers in Alberta withheld from the public was defended by the leader of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) Thursday.
-
Oilers announce tailgates, watch parties for Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Stanley Cup Playoffs start next week and Edmonton Oilers fans will have plenty of options to watch their favourite team together.
-
Woman arrested after armed liquor store robbery, Edmonton police still searching for man
A woman was arrested after an armed robbery at a liquor store in central Edmonton last February.
Vancouver
-
Numbers hospitalized, in critical care with COVID-19 in B.C. rise again
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has more than doubled since the end of March, with 570 hospitalized as of Thursday.
-
Prosthetics wearers may be able to feel touch, as with natural skin, B.C. scientists say of new research
A group of scientists is working to design a material that can mimic the ability of human skin to sense touch, and they're using a dessert popular with children and hospital cafeterias to do it.
-
West Vancouver man returns home after caring for pets left behind in Ukraine
A retired B.C. tech executive who travelled to Poland to help care for Ukrainian refugees' pets is back home – but his work will continue.