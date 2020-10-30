BLUEVALE, ONT. -- The driver of a silver sedan suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Friday morning near Bluevale.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the silver sedan was trying to cross Highway 86 (Amberley Road) on Brussels Line when they were hit by an eastbound SUV.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Police say one of the occupants of the SUV also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for any witnesses to the crash.