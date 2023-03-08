'Dramatic rise' in whooping cough: Southwestern Public Health
Health officials in Oxford and Elgin counties are warning parents and guardians to keep their children up to date on their vaccinations following a “dramatic rise” in cases of pertussis — also known as whooping cough — over the past 14 months.
According to a release, Southwestern Public Health has confirmed 82 cases of pertussis between Jan. 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023, representing about 40 per cent of the provincial total from that time period.
“Combine this with the number of children who are unvaccinated or under vaccinated and I am concerned in particular for the youngest members of our community,” said Dr. Ninh Tran, medical officer of health for Southwestern Public Health.
What is whooping cough?
Pertussis is also known as whooping cough, and throughout the 20th century it was one of the most common childhood diseases and a major cause of child mortality.
Following the development of a vaccine and routine administration, cases and deaths as a result of whooping cough decreased dramatically.
The disease can be introduced to communities via travel to countries with low vaccination rates, and can spread in people who are unvaccinated, under vaccinated, or whose immunity has waned over time.
Southwestern Public Health warns that whooping cough is “very contagious” and is spread via droplets from the noses and mouths of people who are infected.
Symptoms start with a runny nose or nasal congestion, sneezing, mild cough or mild fever. The cough itself can last anywhere between two to eight weeks, and gets progressively worse. Eventually, it can lead to vomiting, trouble breathing or coughing up mucus.
“It can often be recognized by the loud ‘whooping’ sound that occurs when the child is inhaling after a coughing spell,” health officials said. “Untreated pertussis in infants can lead to hospitalization, brain damage, and death.”
What can parents do to protect their children?
“I have two asks of our local parents. The first is that you make yourself familiar with the symptoms of pertussis and seek medical care if your child has these symptoms. It can be treated with antibiotics and after five days on the treatment the person can no longer spread the disease to others,” said Tran.
Secondly, parents are advised to contact their family health practitioner or Southwestern Public Health to get their children’s routine vaccinations up to date.
The vaccine is free, and the health authority said they have openings in their clinics throughout the month of March.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low.
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
81-year-old survives nearly a week stuck in snowbank on croissants and candy
An elderly man survived on croissants, candy and biscotti for nearly a week alone in his car, stuck in a snowbank on a desolate California highway.
Major Russian missile barrage slams targets across Ukraine
Russia unleashed 'a massive rocket attack' that hit critical infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 regions of Ukraine, the country's president said Thursday, with officials reporting at least six deaths in the largest such night-time attack in three weeks.
opinion | Why are A-list pop stars declining to perform at King Charles' Coronation?
Who will be warming up their vocal chords to perform for the King and Queen on their big day?
U.S. woman unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom's rape
Magdalena Cruz grew up knowing she owed her very life to a horrid crime. She was born in 1986 to a mom who couldn't care for her, or for herself. For a decade, Cruz’s mother had been a resident of a state facility for severely disabled people in Rochester, New York. She was nonverbal. She was 30 but had the mental acuity of a 2-year-old, wore diapers and needed constant care. She couldn’t consent to sex, so when she was discovered to be pregnant, it was obvious she must have been raped.
TikTok is Canada's least trusted social media platform: TMU study
TikTok is experiencing the fastest rate of growth among Canadians, but is also the least trusted social media platform in the country, a new report said.
Kitchener
-
Person airlifted after being struck, trapped under LRT train in Kitchener
A youth has been airlifted to hospital in Hamilton with life-threatening injuries after being hit by an LRT train in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener, Ont. artist on a mission to draw one bird a day for a year
Step inside Meredith Blunt’s studio and it’s clear why the Kitchener artist calls herself a “bird nerd.”
-
Ontario’s highest court dismisses appeal by Trinity Bible Chapel over COVID-19 restrictions
The Ontario Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Woolwich Township’s Trinity Bible Chapel and Alymer's Church of God after the two churches pushed back against COVID-19 restrictions.
Windsor
-
Family dog dies in LaSalle house fire, three people displaced
Three people have been displaced and a family dog has perished after a house fire in LaSalle. Crews were called to the scene on River Avenue around 8 p.m. for what started as a garage fire but spread to the whole house.
-
Crash on E.C. Row Expressway near Dougall Ave.
Windsor police are reporting a crash on E C Row Expressway at Dougall Avenue. Callers to AM800 News are reporting backups and delays between Dominion and Howard.
-
Special weather statement in effect with up to 15sm of snow expected
A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. Environment Canada has forecast upwards of 15 cm of snow for Friday with slipper surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots.
Barrie
-
Ice-breakers signal end to winter ice activities in Midland
The Great Lakes Shipping Routes open around March 22.
-
Barrie councillors reduce burden on taxpayers as 2023 budget passes
After more than a month of deliberations, Barrie councillors have officially ratified the 2023 budget.
-
Barrie couple overcomes challenges of tornado and long-distance to pursue dreams
The tornado that swept through a south-end Barrie neighbourhood in July 2021 uprooted trees and the lives of those living in the community, including Megan Kirk Chang and her husband Brandon, who are now looking ahead to their future after a turbulent 18 months.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police asking people to avoid area of Paris, Larch streets Thursday morning
Sudbury police are investigating another serious attack in the downtown area Thursday morning and are asking the public to avoid the area of Paris and Larch streets.
-
Trial hears details of how DNA led to arrest in Sweeney murder case
A Sudbury jury was told Wednesday that advances in DNA technology and an offer from a U.S. laboratory led Sudbury police to make an arrest in the Renee Sweeney murder case.
-
Sudbury police investigating downtown shooting
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is asking the public to avoid a section of the downtown Wednesday evening. Neighbours tell CTV News, a shooting occurred in an apartment in the Randolph Centre on the corner of Paris Street and Cedar Street.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating police-involved shooting at home on Walkley Road in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit says an Ottawa police officer discharged his firearm at a man who was in possession of a sword at a home on Walkley Road. The man was not struck.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | The Brockville, Ont. pizza debate cooking for 53 years
Finding the best pizza in any town can be hard, and in Brockville, Ont. that debate has been going on for more than five decades.
-
Gatineau, Que. mansion built too close to road can remain standing, court rules
A multimillion-dollar home built too close to the street in Gatineau, Que. will be allowed to remain standing, Quebec's highest court has ruled.
Toronto
-
One man dead after shooting in Vaughan
York Regional Police say one person has died following a reported shooting in the Thornhill Woods area in Vaughan.
-
Ontario cities, police forces ban TikTok on devices while others consider the move
Cities and police services across Ontario say they are following the federal government's lead in banning TikTok from work and government-owned devices, while others consider such bans, as privacy watchdogs assess the video-sharing platform for threats.
-
Ontario Principals Council defends staff at Toronto middle school accused of racism
An organization representing staff accused of anti-Black racism at a Toronto elementary school is 'confident' some of the allegations are false and warned against 'destroying the reputations and lives of dedicated educators' before an investigation is complete.
Montreal
-
Mental health did not decline during COVID-19 pandemic: comprehensive study
A study led by Montreal researchers has found that, contrary to common belief, mental health issues did not decrease in any significant way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Montreal releases housing, transit wish list ahead of Quebec budget
With two weeks to go until the Legault government tables its next budget, Montreal has released its wish list for the province.
-
Giving the middle finger is a 'God-given right,' says Quebec judge
A Quebec court judge says Canadians have a 'God-given,' constitutionally protected right to flip off obnoxious neighbours. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos made comments in a February ruling acquitting a Montreal-area man of criminal harassment, adding that the fact the man was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice.
Atlantic
-
WestJet officially cancels flights between Moncton and Toronto starting in May
Travellers looking to fly between Moncton, N.B., and Toronto will have one less airline option after WestJet confirmed that services between the two locations will be removed as of April 30.
-
Nova Scotia court quashes hospital CEO's conviction for fraud, calls for new trial
Nova Scotia's highest court has quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to pay for $47,000 in personal expenses, including flights for family members and Netflix fees.
-
Cautious optimism about Cape Breton University's new medical school campus
There has been plenty of reaction to the nearly $60 million pledged by the Nova Scotia government Tuesday for a new medical school campus at Cape Breton University (CBU) in Sydney, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Armed tactical unit searches Winnipeg school, determines gun threat was a 'hoax': police
The threat of someone with a gun inside a Winnipeg school forced students into lockdown Tuesday as an armed tactical police unit swept through the school and soon determined it was all a hoax.
-
City of Winnipeg claims company billed more than $1 million for tows that didn't happen
The City of Winnipeg was billed for more than $1 million worth of tows that it says never happened.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
Calgary
-
Suspected northeast road rage shooting sends 1 to hospital
Calgary police are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday night in what they believe to be a road rage incident.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More snow on the way as Calgary will get 'clipped' on Friday
A few more cool days ahead for Calgary with more snow expected Friday.
-
Food bank feeling the pinch as grocery prices soar
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on groceries have remained low.
Edmonton
-
Jailbird: Edmonton man chooses to get locked up during fight to keep backyard chickens
An animal lover in the Alberta capital has agreed to surrender his hens to authorities but only after spending three days in the slammer and several more in court.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, cloudy and breezy (again)
Temperatures will get slightly milder over the next few days.
-
Loonie hits 4-month low as Bank of Canada holds key interest rate
The value of the loonie hit a four-month low compared with the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, but some experts say Canadian consumers shouldn't expect their wallets to take a major hit.
Vancouver
-
Nearly 900K passengers expected at YVR over spring break
If conditions in the parking lot are a sign of what's to come, it's going to be a very busy couple of weeks at Vancouver International Airport.
-
BC Ferries report highlights significant problems ahead
A new report suggests there could be rough waters on the horizon for BC Ferries when it comes to revenue, sky-rocketing costs and labour shortages.
-
Killer convicted after investigators' 'Mr. Big' sting dies in prison
Correctional Service Canada said Gary Donald Johnston had been serving his sentence for second-degree murder since Nov. 3, 2011.