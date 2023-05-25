Dozens of school zones need photo radar, but London limited to seven units
There may soon be a lot more cameras ticketing drivers for risky behaviour behind the wheel.
On Wednesday, the Civic Works Committee discussed a report on expanding automated traffic enforcement in London.
The number of mobile photo radar systems rotating between school zones will soon increase from two to seven.
Several councillors asked staff if the number of automated traffic systems could be increased beyond seven but city engineers advised against it.
“Both city administration and provincial offences administration for that program is more onerous, so we feel we are at a maximum capacity with this recommendation to go to seven,” explained Doug MacRae, director of transportation and mobility.
In London, the average speed of vehicles drops by 7 km/h when one of the mobile photo radar systems is installed, and remain 5 km/h below average after it moves to a new location.
Coun. Corrine Rahman said there are many schools in London that would benefit from photo radar.
She suggested that talks with the provincial government should focus on reducing the regulatory hurdles.
“It will be more advocacy on our side to try to get some of these more cumbersome regulations removed in order to be able to roll this program out more efficiently across the city,” said Rahman.
Meanwhile, the committee backed a staff recommendation to increase the number of intersections monitored by red light cameras from 10 to (up to) 20.
At intersections with red light cameras, dangerous angle collisions have been reduced by eight per cent to 11 per cent, and collisions involving injuries have dropped by 40 per cent.
Revenue from automated traffic enforcement is used to maintain the system and fund new road safety initiatives.
Council will make a final decision June 6.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Scientists use AI to discover antibiotic for 'very difficult to treat' bacteria
With the use of artificial intelligence, scientists in Canada and the United States have discovered an antibiotic that could be used to fight a deadly, drug-resistant pathogen — and they hope to employ a similar process to discover treatments for other challenging bacteria.
Emergency evacuation underway in northern Manitoba community
Emergency evacuations are underway in Cross Lake, Man. as a wildfire closes in on the community.
'Closest thing to family heirloom': Blue Jays fan shocked at 813 per cent increase to pair of season tickets
A season ticket holder was shocked to learn of the steep increase for a pair of Toronto Blue Jays passes – a spike so high that he's having to reconsider a decades-long tradition.
Police say car collides with gates of Downing Street, home of U.K. prime minister
Police say a car has collided with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British prime minister's home and offices are located.
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday with firm words but a disastrous Twitter announcement that did little to counter criticism that the 44-year-old Republican may not be ready to take on former President Donald Trump.
Companies are finding it's not so simple to leave Russia. Others are quietly staying put
When Russia invaded Ukraine, global companies were quick to respond, some announcing they would get out of Russia immediately, others curtailing imports or new investment. Billions of dollars' worth of factories, energy holdings and power plants were written off or put up for sale, accompanied by fierce condemnation of the war and expressions of solidarity with Ukraine.
Dishwasher hacks for cleaner dishes from TikTok's Melissa Pateras
TikTok cleaning influencer Melissa Pateras says few people know how to clean their dishwasher filter, which could be the culprit to musty smelling plastic.
WATCH | Irish kayakers get close encounter with curious shark
A pair of kayakers was in for quite a surprise when a basking shark swam under their boat off the coast of Cork, in the south of Ireland, earlier this week.
Should I buy a cottage with friends or family?
As cottage season dawns, the prospect of joint ownership with family or friends grows anew for many Canadians, budding perennially like a lakeside plant.
Kitchener
-
Jury finds Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder
A jury in Kitchener has found Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 killing of his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije.
-
Region of Waterloo approves 16 additional speed cameras for school zones
In some locations, the number of drivers slowing down to or below the speed limit has increased by 63 per cent since the cameras were installed, the region said.
-
Man with critical injuries airlifted to hospital after a crash in Guelph: Ornge
Ornge ambulance says they are transporting a man in his 20s with critical injuries to Hamilton General as a result of a collision in Guelph.
Windsor
-
Bank robbery suspect arrested in Windsor
A 49-year-old man is facing several charges after a bank robbery earlier this month.
-
OPP dog helps find four suspects at Tecumseh business
Essex County OPP say police canine Maximus helped find four suspects at a business in Tecumseh.
-
Tecumseh driver suspended due to trailer issues on Highway 401
Elgin County OPP have issued a three-day driver's licence suspension after a traffic stop involving a Tecumseh driver.
Barrie
-
Human remains found near Wasaga Beach
Human remains have been found along Highway 26 between Collingwood and Wasaga Beach.
-
Tee up for 17th Annual Kevin Lord Memorial Spring Classic
The Kevin Lord Memorial Foundation is hosting its 17th annual golf tournament on Saturday to raise money for brain tumours, kids with cancer and other charitable organizations. Participants are welcome to join the Spring Classic tournament.
-
Barrie part of police street racing initiative
Barrie is one of a number of communities included in a plan to curb street racing in Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police charge 53-year-old man in motel murder, identify victim
North Bay police say they have a 53-year-old local man in custody after a 57-year-old man was found dead at a local motel on Wednesday.
-
Human trafficking victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water, Ontario police say
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
-
Ontario student pays nearly $3K for extended warranty on used luxury car, surprised repairs aren't covered
An Ontario student paid nearly $3K for an extended warranty on a used luxury car, only to be told an emissions repair was not covered.
Ottawa
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | 'Rex block' bringing warm, sunny weather to Ottawa
Environment Canada says a 'Rex block' is developing in the province, which means most of Ontario will experience an extended period of warm and dry conditions.
-
Ford government giving Ottawa $24M for community housing project
The Ontario government is giving Ottawa $24.1 million to support a community housing project on the former CFB Rockcliffe site.
-
Road closures for Ottawa Race Weekend 2023
Here is a list of road closures on Saturday and Sunday for Ottawa Race Weekend 2023.
Toronto
-
Toronto to consider limiting number of signs on private property
City staff have proposed new limits on what are described as 'advocacy signs' on private property in a by-law review.
-
Ontario handing out prepaid credit cards for people with a certain type of thermostat
The Ontario government is offering prepaid credit cards to residents with smart thermostats who are willing to reduce their air conditioning and energy use during peak hours.
-
Ontario WSIB workers threaten strike as deadline looms
Employees at Ontario's Workplace Safety and Insurance Board are threatening to strike if a deal with the province isn't reached by next week.
Montreal
-
Quebec provincial police financial crimes unit conduct raid in Kanesatake
Officers from the Quebec provincial police (SQ) financial crimes unit were in Kanesatake on Thursday morning, conducting a raid and seizure in relation to a fraud investigation allegedly into misappropriation of funds during the pandemic and MCK finances.
-
Major closure of Ville-Marie expressway, some ramps in Turcot interchange this weekend
Expect a very challenging drive through downtown Montreal this weekend. The Ville-Marie expressway (Route 136) will be closed in both directions from Friday night to Monday morning.
-
Quebec could welcome 60,000 immigrants by 2027
Quebec could welcome 60,000 permanent immigrants by 2027. That's one of the scenarios proposed in the 'Multi-year immigration plan for Quebec for the period 2024-2027' tabled by Immigration Minister Christine Fréchette.
Atlantic
-
N.S. pilots surgery travel assistance program for low-income patients
Nova Scotia is launching a pilot program that will offer travel support for low-income residents who have to travel within the province for surgery.
-
Ottawa announces plans to spend $6.3 million on Nova Scotia tourism projects
The federal government said today it plans to spend $6.3 million on 53 new tourism projects in Nova Scotia.
-
Canadian quiz show superchamp Mattea Roach finishes second in 'Jeopardy Masters'
Canadian quiz show champ Mattea Roach made it to the finals, but couldn't clinch the 'Jeopardy! Masters' title.
Winnipeg
-
Emergency evacuation underway in northern Manitoba community
Emergency evacuations are underway in Cross Lake, Man. as a wildfire closes in on the community.
-
18-year-old shot and killed by Manitoba RCMP officer during domestic disturbance call
Manitoba RCMP say an armed 18-year-old was shot and killed by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in Portage la Prairie.
-
CAA reveals Manitoba's worst road
Provincial Road 307 has been named Manitoba’s worst road for the second year in a row.
Calgary
-
1 dead after early morning stabbing along Macleod Trail
A man is dead following an early morning stabbing in the city's downtown core and Calgary police say two people have been arrested.
-
'It's more convenient': Alberta advance vote numbers surge
Elections Alberta says more than 317,000 Albertans have voted so far in this week's advance vote, which is still on pace to break records.
-
Number of wildfires in Alberta half of what it was when province declared emergency; 7,200 people remain displaced
The number of wildfires in Alberta is about half of what it was two-and-a-half weeks ago when the provincial government declared a state of emergency.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton teacher facing child sexual abuse accusations in Alberta, U.S.
A man who has worked at numerous schools and daycares in the Edmonton region is accused of sexually offending two children.
-
Crash in north-central neighbourhood fatal, police confirm
At least one person is dead because of a crash in north-central Edmonton early Thursday morning.
-
Crash, stabbing at same location in west Edmonton under investigation
A person was stabbed near a school in west Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices begin climb to $2 per litre mark yet again
Lower Mainland gas prices saw a significant jump Thursday morning, climbing by about four cents per litre.
-
18-year-old with 'fictitious' driver's licence arrested for riding motorcycle at 209 km/h in Merrit, B.C., police say
Mounties say they stopped an 18-year-old Chilliwack man with a novice motorcycle licence and a separate "fictitious" driver's licence after multiple speeding and flight from police incidents earlier this month.
-
Canadian researcher helps define new standards for diagnosing concussions
Recognizing and properly diagnosing concussions has also been an issue in clinical settings. A Canadian researcher hopes that will change with a new diagnostic standard he helped develop.