Downtown detours: Reopening of Queens Avenue to thru-traffic delayed

Relief from the traffic delays plaguing downtown London, Ont. won’t come next week, as originally planned.

City hall is pushing back the completion date for the rapid transit roadwork that has closed Queens Avenue to thru-traffic by another four to six weeks.

“We were on track to have traffic back on Queens for July 31, but then crews discovered some emergency repairs in the Clarence Street intersection for the underground utilities,” explained Director of Construction and Infrastructure Jennie Dann. “We have to fix that before we can put everything back together.”

In mid-March, construction of the bus rapid transit system resumed on the downtown stretch of Queens Avenue between Richmond Street and Wellington Street.

Pandemic-related delays prevented its completion during the 2022 construction season.

Patience is wearing thin among many Londoners impacted by the road closure and pedestrian detours.

“It’s made it hard to get around,” Tracy Botten told CTV News after crossing the pedestrian route. “The walkways keep changing, they’re uneven, they can be a trip hazard.”

The intersection of Queens Avenue and Clarence Street, as seen on July 27, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

“It’s had a huge impact on our business,” said Michelle Currie, owner of Re Salon and Spa on Queens Avenue.

“I was hopeful that it was going to be done [on time], but given how long this has taken, this is the second year for this, I’m not surprised that it’s not,” she added.

The reopening has been anticipated to serve as a relief valve for the detour delays experienced by westbound drivers that form long lines along York Street and Dufferin Avenue.

Dann said the city will be able to reopen access to both ends of Queens Avenue from Wellington and Richmond Streets, up to the intersection with Clarence Street.

“We were at least able to isolate that [intersection work], so work could continue finishing up the blocks on either side. Those will be open to local traffic next week,” she explained.

This year’s other rapid transit construction projects along Wellington Street and near the Western Fair District remain on track, according to Dann.