Double fatal crash near Sarnia
Two people have died and one person is injured following a multi-vehicle rash on Highway 402 near Sarnia.
Around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, OPP were called to a multi-vehicle crash near Modeland Road.
Police, EMS and Sarnia fire all attended the scene where the driver and passenger of one of the involved vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Another person with serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
The westbound lanes of Highway 402 were closed for the investigation and opened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or dashcam footage of the area during the crash is asked to contact Lambton County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
London Top Stories
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING CN experiencing network-wide system failure; Via, GO and other trains affected
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
McCarthy becomes the first U.S. speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history that was forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives and threw the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.
Parks Canada reveals additional details about deadly bear attack in Banff
The couple and dog mauled and killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says.
Poilievre defends Truth and Reconciliation Day post, calls criticism 'appalling politicization'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending the caption on photos he posted to social media on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation after Liberal cabinet minister Marc Miller accused him of misidentifying Inuit people as Algonquin.
A bus crash near Italian city of Venice kills at least 21 people, including Ukrainian tourists
A bus carrying foreign tourists including Ukrainians crashed near the Italian city of Venice when it fell from an elevated street Tuesday, killing at least 21 people and injuring 18 others, authorities said.
Liberal Greg Fergus makes history, elected first Black House Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus is Canada's new House of Commons Speaker, following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the political history books as Fergus, once a parliamentary page, becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role.
After a four-week campaign, Manitobans to decide on Tories' bid for a third term
Manitobans are to make history today as they cast final ballots in an election that has followed four weeks of promises, debates and controversial advertisements.
MK-ULTRA mind-control experiments: Quebec high court says U.S. has immunity in Canada
The United States government cannot be sued in Canada for its alleged role in infamous brainwashing experiments at a Montreal psychiatric hospital, Quebec's Court of Appeal ruled this week.
New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump sends disparaging post about court clerk
Rebuking Donald Trump, a state court judge imposed a limited gag order Tuesday in the former president's civil business fraud trial and ordered him to delete a social media post that publicly maligned a key court staffer.
Kitchener
BREAKING
BREAKING Cambridge Memorial Hospital evacuated due to fire, surgeries cancelled
Staff, patients and visitors at Cambridge Memorial Hospital were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out on the roof.
Record-breaking heat in Kitchener-Waterloo
Kitchener-Waterloo saw a second day of record-breaking heat Tuesday with the temperature reaching 28 C.
Police canvass Kitchener neighbourhood for homicide investigation
Officers were knocking on doors in a quiet Kitchener neighbourhood Tuesday as they continue to investigate a homicide last week.
Windsor
'He did zero work': homeowners warn of local sod and turf business
Multiple homeowners from across Essex County are encouraging residents to file a report with their local police service if they feel they were cheated by a local business that goes by the name of Miracle Turf and Sod Landscaping.
Lakeshore man found guilty of dangerous driving causing death in 2020 crash
Superior Court Justice Russell Raikes delivered a guilty verdict Tuesday in the trial of a Lakeshore man who stood accused of dangerous driving in connection to a 2020 collision that resulted in two deaths.
Windsor police investigator testifies in London, Ont. truck attack trial
At the Nathaniel Veltman trial on Tuesday, Sgt. Liyu Guan of the Windsor Police Service took the stand. Guan is a digital forensic examiner who was asked to look at five devices seized by the London Police Service from Veltman’s downtown apartment.
Barrie
OPP appeals for help finding Bracebridge man missing nearly 2 months
Provincial police in Muskoka are appealing to the public for help in the search for a missing man who disappeared nearly two months ago.
Truck rollover spills celery across section of Highway 400
A massive cleanup got underway on Highway 400 after a truck hauling celery overturned, spilling the stalks across the roadway.
Barrie man sentenced to 15 years for trafficking women with 'Nite Candy' escort business
The Barrie man found guilty earlier this year of trafficking women as part of his escort business, Nite Candy, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
Northern Ontario
Greater Sudbury woman killed in fatal Highway 144 crash
A 45-year-old Greater Sudbury woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 144 in the Dowling area on Saturday, police said.
Another crash on Highway 17 closes the road north of the Sault
A crash on Highway 17 late Tuesday morning closed the road in both directions at the Highway 552 intersection in Goulais River, north of Sault Ste. Marie, the Ministry of Transportation says.
Ottawa
Ottawa doctors shocked to find their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working there
Two Ottawa doctors says they were shocked to see their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working there or having any contact with the walk-in clinic.
The Village of Manotick might get a Starbucks
There is debate in Manotick, centred around a redevelopment that, if approved, could land a Starbucks with a drive-thru on the village's Main Street.
-
WEATHER Ottawa breaks 132-year-old temperature record
The temperature in Ottawa has surpassed a more than century-old heat record, and more record-breaking warmth is in the forecast.
Toronto
More than $1M allegedly solicited from Ontario businesses in decade-long scam involving fake magazine
A 58-year-old Oakville man accused of operating a fraudulent magazine for more than a decade allegedly solicited more than $1 million often by placing cold calls to local businesses throughout Ontario.
Some GO trains back running after 'network-wide system failure'
Some GO trains are back running after a “network-wide system failure” brought service to a standstill on Tuesday afternoon.
Blue Jays give up Wild Card opener in 3-1 loss to Twins
The Toronto Blue Jays opened the American League wild-card series today with a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
Montreal
Quebec man formally charged with threatening Trudeau, Legault
A Quebec man has been formally charged with threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier François Legault and several other criminal offences.
Paralympian who had medal stolen a victim of Montreal's soaring car thefts
The theft of a Paralympic swimmer's car with a gold medal inside is just one of thousands of vehicles that are stolen in Montreal ever year, as car thefts soar in the city.
Montreal-area man accused of killing mother, grandmother deemed fit to stand trial
A Quebec man has been deemed fit to appear in court after he was charged with murdering his mother and grandmother on Montreal's South Shore last week, a Crown prosecutor has confirmed.
Atlantic
Tropical Storm Philippe could impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The Maritimes have been on an extended run of very fair weather the last two weeks while under a persistent ridge of high pressure. Unfortunately, that pattern changes this weekend with the approach of a weather front from the west and a likely post-tropical storm Philippe from the south.
‘Our new normal’ – N.S. top doctor urges residents to get vaccinations up to date during respiratory virus season
Nova Scotia’s top doctor is encouraging residents to get their vaccinations up-to-date as the province heads into respiratory virus season.
Nearly 100 fines given out, 2 teens arrested at ‘unsanctioned student gathering’: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say they gave out nearly 100 fines and made two arrests after an “unsanctioned student gathering” in the city’s south end near Dalhousie University on Sunday.
Winnipeg
School division in Winnipeg not happy with election day in-service
The decision to have Manitoba students not attend school on election day is not sitting well with one school administration.
Winnipeg police make homicide arrest; second suspect still at large
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest in a homicide investigation from September, but continue to search for a second suspect who remains at large.
Calgary
Police search Chestermere property in connection to Calgary homicide
Calgary police are searching a rural property east of the city in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation.
Mother-daughter duo from Calgary qualify for Ironman World Championship in Hawaii
A mother and daughter pair from Calgary will be heading to Kona, Hawaii to compete in the Ironman World Championship.
Edmonton
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
Second-degree murder charge laid in killing outside downtown Edmonton shelter
One person has been charged in the death of a man outside an Edmonton shelter over the weekend.
Top prosecutor ends Indigenous man's case claiming excessive force by Edmonton police officer
An Indigenous man's pursuit of private prosecution of an Edmonton police officer who caused him long-term injury has been stopped by Alberta's top prosecutor.
Vancouver
BC Ferries will soon face 'penalties' for cancelling sailings due to lack of crew, province says
The B.C. government says it is working on introducing "penalty provisions" for BC Ferries that would apply when the company fails to run core-service sailings because of a lack of crew.
B.C. man takes one-tonne pumpkin on road trip to win California weigh-off
An enormous pumpkin nicknamed "Mama" grown in a Richmond, B.C., backyard has won first place in one of North America's most prestigious pumpkin weigh-offs, tipping the scales at more than a tonne.
'Christmas came early': Analyst predicts Metro Vancouver gas prices will fall more than 20 cents per litre
Gas price analyst Dan McTeague says drivers in Metro Vancouver should wait until Wednesday to fill up their tanks.