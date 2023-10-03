Double fatal crash near Sarnia

Two people have died and one person is injured following a multi-vehicle rash on Highway 402 near Sarnia.

Around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, OPP were called to a multi-vehicle crash near Modeland Road.

Police, EMS and Sarnia fire all attended the scene where the driver and passenger of one of the involved vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Another person with serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The westbound lanes of Highway 402 were closed for the investigation and opened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or dashcam footage of the area during the crash is asked to contact Lambton County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.