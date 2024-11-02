Domestic violence survivors and their allies raise awareness and funds in Sarnia

As Domestic Violence Awareness Month kicked off, survivors and their allies gathered at Lambton Mall in Sarnia, Ont. to not only bring attention to the abuse, but also raise money for the local shelter.

The 10th annual Walk a Mile was held Saturday to start the Shine the Light campaign and illuminate Sarnia.

“I was in a violent situation, a marriage that was just really hard to escape from,” said Candace Hamilton, who left her partner 40 years ago.

She took her four-year old and sought refuge at the Women’s Interval Home (WIH).

“I left many times to escape, and it took quite a few times to be honest, to finally break the violent situation. I probably tried six times before I finally left,” said Hamilton, who told her story to the crowd at the event.

Domestic violence survivor Candace Hamilton tells her story to the crowd at the 10th annual ‘Walk A Mile’ event at Lambton Mall in Sarnia, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 (Source: Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Hamilton is also one of the survivors who have been brave enough to put her face and story on a banner, which will remain at the mall over the next two months.

“Unfortunately, the situation for women isn't getting better, so we have to speak louder and say that it's enough,” says Hamilton.

This is the third year with the banners on display, but this year they created new ones because more and more survivors keep coming forward.

Banners featuring local domestic violence survivors and their stories are on display at Lambton Mall in Sarnia, Ont. One is seen on Nov. 2, 2024. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)

“We're really emphasizing sharing stories and bringing the community together to say, ‘this is your community, we are here to support you and you are not alone,’” said Josephine Ethier, fundraising and marketing coordinator at WIH.

“We bring everyone here today to kind of educate everyone about the Women’s Interval Home, to raise a little bit of money, but then also to do a walk of solidarity so that everyone can walk for those maybe that aren't with us anymore or that are struggling with us.”

Ethier said the WIH is at capacity with a typical year-round waitlist. The money raised Saturday will go toward expanding programming and counselling.

“We truly emphasize our programs that we have, including the counselors, so that you can come in before or after (you leave),” said Ethier.

“Maybe you don't need emergency shelter right away, but all of our counselors are there for you always. Or our support programs are there always.”

Tasha Barwise also told her story of surviving domestic violence. She went to WIH and has now come full circle as an employee.

“I was very isolated and very alone as a survivor of domestic violence and trying to find my way out and gain some independence, get back on my feet and rebuild my family,” said Barwise.

“The Women's Interval Home has been so much more than just a shelter. I've learned a lot of life skills; a lot of counseling and I’ve learned what was acceptable and unacceptable in a relationship”.

She wishes an event like Walk a Mile was taking place when she was struggling, as it may have helped.

A bagpiper leads the 10th annual ‘Walk A Mile’ event at Lambton Mall in Sarnia, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 (Source: Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Working with survivors, she believes the next solution is transitional housing.

“We have women and children come into our shelter and they're leaving their home, they're leaving everything that they know,” said Barwise.

“They come into our shelter, and they have to scramble to find a place to go and find housing. And then the housing crisis that we're experiencing today, that's probably one of the most heart-wrenching things. We heal from our abuse, and we heal from the trauma, but if you don't have a place to go and heal and a place to call home in a sanctuary and lock the door at night, knowing that no one's coming through that door, how do you heal and move forward?”