Developmentally disabled Londoner faces imminent return to homelessness

A desperate search is on to help a man with a developmental disability find supportive housing.

“It was scary,” recalled Shawn Mitchell, a 25-year-old Londoner who had to sleep in a park earlier this spring. “I woke up one morning and I was soaking wet. Everything I had was soaking wet. Soaking wet from the rain.”

With nowhere to turn, Mitchell contacted a former neighbour asking for a tent.

Instead, Jason Hastings offer him a bedroom.

“I know him from when he was a kid, and he’s still that same kid,” Hastings explained, his voice cracking as he held back tears. “It wasn’t right to leave him where he was.”

A plan to stay for a few nights until supporting housing could be secured has extended to eight weeks.

Now Hastings and his family are about to move out of London, Ont., unable to find a place for Mitchell to stay.

“There are so many different organizations with similar names that refer you back and forth. No one can give you answers or results,” Hastings explained. ”I took a week off work to help navigate and focus on it and my head is spinning.”

Hastings and his wife began bringing him to services at St. Aidan’s Anglican Church.

Reverend Canon Kevin George said the young man has been embraced by the church community, but they’ve also been unable to find an agency willing to provide the highly supportive housing that’s required.

Everybody cares deeply, but it doesn’t seem anybody has an answer for where Shawn should live.

Mitchell’s developmental impairments put him at great risk of exploitation.

Until a couple months ago he was living in a group home. Mitchell admitted he made mistakes at the group home and left out of frustration.

John McVeigh, manager of accommodations services at Community Living London told CTV News London in a statement:

“Community Living London cannot comment on specifics due to privacy and confidentiality. If a person chooses to leave service, we provide as much information as possible about the risks and challenges that choice will create. In addition we would provide connections and resources within the community, in order to ensure the best possible outcome for people.”

“My contention is that Shawn is ill-equipped to make that decision, and our system should be strong enough to be able to withstand someone who is ill-equipped to make that decision,” argued George.

He added that Mitchell is making strides since joining the church, and shouldn’t have one decision impact access to supportive housing for the rest of his life.

“He needs care. He needs reminders about medications. He needs a level of care that is more than just an apartment,” said Hastings.

Mitchell is scared and uncertain about his future.

St. Aidan’s Anglican Church has collected enough money to house him in a motel room for the next few nights.

“They’ve really, really helped me. They’re very caring. Very loving,” said a grateful Mitchell.

George is asking to be contacted by anyone in the community who can help connect Mitchell with agencies that can provide supportive housing. Anyone who’d like to help can reach George by sending an email to canonkevingeorge@staidans.net.